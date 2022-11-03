Allow para forces for security: Lady Hardinge doctors

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The decision by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to remove security personnel from the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) was denounced by the medical fraternity which has now demanded him to deploy Central reserve forces at public hospitals to ensure the security of doctors – who often face hostility from the patient side.

Irked with the decision, the doctors, who are concerned for their safety sans bouncers and marshals, on Wednesday demanded the Centre to provide them paramilitary forces for security cover in the hospital.

“We respect Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for being proactive in reforming the healthcare system. Yesterday, he removed bouncers and marshalls from the security of LHMC while personally having full-blown security. We demand deployment of CRPF in the hospital,” the resident doctors association of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital said, which is next in the line where the removal of private security is likely to be emulated.

The reaction came after on health ministry’s directions, LHMC administration terminated the services of marshals and bouncers employed in its campus. Sources said that the move came after the minister expressed displeasure from the presence of heavy security arrangements which he believed intimidated the patients. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) also asked for “paramilitary forces” at the hospitals.

“Workplace security for healthcare workers is a burning issue. To deter violence against doctors, we need security personnel. If the minister thinks that bouncers are not appropriate, the same should be replaced by reinforcing with paramilitary forces and police forces,” Dr Aviral Mathur, president, FORDA, said.

Dr Manish Jangra, chief advisor, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said the removal of bouncers will push a rise in violence against doctors. “The whole system is such that everyone tries to find fault in the doctors. We are the ones who work in the face of hostility from patient attendants. To avert this, hospitals are forced to take the services of bouncers. Their removal will push assault cases against medicos which are now under control,” he stated.

