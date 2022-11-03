Delhi: Five Uzbek women mysteriously go missing from shelter home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five women, who are allegedly trafficked from Uzbekistan, went missing under mysterious circumstances from a private shelter home. The incident happened a few days after the women had managed to escape and get an FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on August 28.

The women were found to be missing from the shelter home, where they were shifted after lodging the FIR. Seven Uzbek women had informed the police about their ordeal of how they were trafficked and forced into prostitution. They had named 10 accused in their FIR, however, the police had nabbed only three accused till now.

After five out of the seven girls were reported to be missing, the Delhi Commission for Women issued summons to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the New Delhi district. The women were brought to Delhi via Nepal and some directly to India on tourist and medical visas. The women alleged that those who were brought to India via Nepal, their passports and other documents were taken away in that country, while the documents of other women were taken away by traffickers after arriving in India, the DCW said.

The women alleged that they were forced into “prostitution” in India and were threatened and beaten when they resisted, the panel said. The women were told that they would be caught and put in jail. They stated that they were sold to different owners during their stay in Delhi and were “raped” repeatedly, the panel added. The DCW asked the police to ask for action taken to report the matter. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR.

“Seven Uzbek girls had exposed a big international racket involving trafficking and sex slavery. Delhi Police registered an FIR but all accused were not arrested and the girls’ passports were not recovered from the traffickers. With great difficulty and after going through an ordeal, these girls managed to escape. The girls had alleged that the traffickers had followed them with a gun as well! Now, five of the seven girls have gone missing from the shelter home,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

They were brought in via Nepal: DCW

The women were brought to the capital via Nepal and some directly to India on tourist and medical visas. The women alleged that those who were brought to India via Nepal, their passports and other documents were taken away in that country

NEW DELHI: Five women, who are allegedly trafficked from Uzbekistan, went missing under mysterious circumstances from a private shelter home. The incident happened a few days after the women had managed to escape and get an FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on August 28. The women were found to be missing from the shelter home, where they were shifted after lodging the FIR. Seven Uzbek women had informed the police about their ordeal of how they were trafficked and forced into prostitution. They had named 10 accused in their FIR, however, the police had nabbed only three accused till now. After five out of the seven girls were reported to be missing, the Delhi Commission for Women issued summons to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the New Delhi district. The women were brought to Delhi via Nepal and some directly to India on tourist and medical visas. The women alleged that those who were brought to India via Nepal, their passports and other documents were taken away in that country, while the documents of other women were taken away by traffickers after arriving in India, the DCW said. The women alleged that they were forced into “prostitution” in India and were threatened and beaten when they resisted, the panel said. The women were told that they would be caught and put in jail. They stated that they were sold to different owners during their stay in Delhi and were “raped” repeatedly, the panel added. The DCW asked the police to ask for action taken to report the matter. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR. “Seven Uzbek girls had exposed a big international racket involving trafficking and sex slavery. Delhi Police registered an FIR but all accused were not arrested and the girls’ passports were not recovered from the traffickers. With great difficulty and after going through an ordeal, these girls managed to escape. The girls had alleged that the traffickers had followed them with a gun as well! Now, five of the seven girls have gone missing from the shelter home,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. They were brought in via Nepal: DCW The women were brought to the capital via Nepal and some directly to India on tourist and medical visas. The women alleged that those who were brought to India via Nepal, their passports and other documents were taken away in that country