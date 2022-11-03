Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government-run hospitals' nurses strike for promotion, regularisation 

However, emergency and ICU services won’t be affected as nominal staff will work for these two services.

NEW DELHI: Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their strike on Wednesday to put forth their demands which include regularisation of services and long-due promotions. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) said it is a “symbolic strike” that will be held from 9-11 am from November 2-4.

“However, emergency and ICU services won’t be affected as nominal staff will work for these two services. OPD services and wards will be impacted due to the nursing staffs’ strike that began today,” said DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani. 

He said all major city government-run hospitals have joined the call given by the DNF. So, has LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, SGM Hospital, among others, he said. Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.

