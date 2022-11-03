Delhi HC asks Police to trace Ukrainian son, Indian ex-husband on mom’s plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hearing a petition of a Ukrainian woman, the High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to trace her ex-husband who is from India and her three-year-old Ukranian son. The woman, in her petition, claimed that her son had been illegally brought to India during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The HC issued notice to the ministries of home and external affairs, Delhi Police and the man in this regard.

The petitioner informed the court that she and her ex-husband were divorced in 2021. She claimed that despite the minor’s custody being granted to her by a court there, the man took their son away without informing her. A bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma said, “The first priority is to locate your son. We will hear you thereafter. We will ask further questions if needed, once your son is located.”

The High Court granted time to the counsel for the Centre and the Delhi government to seek instructions in the matter and listed the matter for further hearing on November 14. “You only need to tell us if they (man and son) have entered India,” the bench told central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, representing the Ministry of External Affairs. It further said, “In the meantime, the Delhi Police is directed to locate the man and the three-year-old minor son and request them to appear before this court at the earliest.”

Since the woman said that the man was sighted somewhere in Assam and Bihar, the HC told her counsel that "when you have information that he is in Guwahati, why you did not move to Gauhati High Court. Now, Delhi Police will be hard-pressed to locate them. It is your own case that he is sighted in Assam or Bihar and you are moving to Delhi HC."

‘Son was kidnapped’

The petitioner said that her minor son was kidnapped by her ex-husband on March 23 when he had taken the child for a walk and did not return. After their separation, the man was granted visitation rights of their minor son

