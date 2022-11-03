Delhi University kicks off new academic session

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Selfies with their college on the background, showering of flower petals, emotional parents and joyous interaction between the new batchmates summed up the first day of the debut CUET batch of the University of Delhi on Wednesday. Colleges and student groups made it a point to welcome the new class amid much activity.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce decorated its entrance doorway with white and blue balloons, while the Ramjas College put up a board adorned with greeting messages. Some colleges also hosted cultural activities to welcome the batch of 2025. Many colleges held orientation programmes to apprise the new students about the syllabi, societies and committees.

Ravi Kumar, who was admitted to the Political (Honours) programme at Ramjas, said he was both nervous and excited on his first day. “I was eager to make new friends but grew hesitant about it because the college environment is so new to me.” For Raj Kumar Sahu, who completed his higher secondary schooling in Madhya Pradesh, DU is totally a different world. “The University is far more vibrant than my expectation,” said Raj.

“In our college, more than 80 per cent of students attended classes on Wednesday. We organise the department-wise orientation and inform the students about their courses and make them aware of ragging,” said Manoj Khanna, principal, Ramjas College.

Students of the new UG batch of University of Delhi being welcomed with showering of flower petals at Miranda House in North Campus on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

“We also interacted with parents who have concerns about their children. Some parents inform us about their kid’s health problems, which we keep noting in order to apprise the respective teachers,” said the principal. On the first day, many parents too joined their children. Some parents left the campus before their children finished the first day, while others stayed until their children returned.

Rajeev Sindh, who came from Jind, Haryana to drop his daughter, said, “My daughter received admission at the Kirori Mal College. I am satisfied that her future is secure.”In addition to schooling, students’ first day at college was significant since many of them made new acquaintances there. During Miranda House’s orientation, Kanika and Insha became friends. We met at the orientation and today we discovered that we were both in same class, they said.

Yogesh Singh, DU Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the students on the first day and said, “In this academic session, education in all colleges will be carried out as per the National Education Policy 2020. This is the first batch of CUET. I congratulate all the students on their first day of college.”

