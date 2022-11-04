Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal indulging in political tourism without caring for citizens' health: Delhi BJP

Delhiites are facing difficulty in breathing but Kejriwal is busy in election campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid worsening air quality in the capital, the Delhi BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in “political tourism” without caring for the health of people in Delhi.

Delhiites are facing difficulty in breathing but Kejriwal is busy in election campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. “The question is whether the Kejriwal government is meant for political tourism and poll campaigning in other states by wasting taxpayers money or it also cares for the people living in Delhi,” said Gupta.

Despite being the chief minister, Kejriwal does not handle any departments so that he can pass on the blame for problems to others, he alleged. “He has been silent even after 3,634 incidents of stubble burning were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi BJP president.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said people in Delhi were forced to breath in air that is as harmful as smoking 50 cigarettes. “Every child’s life is getting shorter by two years every year due to pollution and AAP leaders are roaming in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” said Verma, taking at dig at Kejriwal’s frequent visit to poll-bound states. Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, saying it should resign if it can not curb the problem of pollution in the city.

