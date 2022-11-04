Home Cities Delhi

Diesel cars to stay off roads as Delhi AQI worsens

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures as per the severity of the situation.

Published: 04th November 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the first time, diesel-run four-wheelers will be off-roads across Delhi NCR. The direction came from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) which invoked GRAP-IV in the region on Thursday after the pollution level in NCR remained notches away from entering a ‘severe plus’ zone. However, BS-VI-certified vehicles and those involved in essential services have been exempted.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures as per the severity of the situation. Besides, the entry of trucks into the capital, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity, has also been banned. Commercial diesel vehicles (medium and heavy goods vehicles), except those carrying essentials, will also not be allowed in Delhi.

The decision, among others, under the IV and the final stage of GRAP, was taken by the central panel in an emergency meeting held on Thursday. The dangerous proximity of the Air Quality Index (AQI) to the ‘severe plus’ category across Delhi-NCR prompted the CAQM to take stringent steps. 

According to the 24-hour average calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi touched the ‘Severe Plus’ zone with a reading of 450 on the graph on Thursday. The AQI remained 430 in Gurugram, 423 in Noida, 418 in Greater Noida and 416 in Ghaziabad. Sources said the closure of schools and educational institutes along with odd-even system is likely to be implemented as well.

Will WFH be back in NCR cities?

NCR states have been asked to examine and enforce work-from-home (WFH) facility in public and private offices, says Commission for Air Quality Management. Since the ban is set to raise the burden on public transport, increase in the frequency of metro and bus services are likely. Delhi Metro is yet to take a decision to increase freequency. 

What’s on, What’s off

Restricted

  •  Diesel-run four light motor vehicles 
  •  Entry of truck traffic into Delhi 
  •  Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles 
  •  All industries shut in NCR 
  •  Construction activities such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission & pipelines

Exempted

  •  Industries like milk & dairy units and those linked with medical equipment, and medicines
  •  Petrol, CNG & electric-run 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers; diesel-run BS-VI certified LMVs; entry of electric/CNG trucks
  •  Delhi-registered medium & heavy goods vehicles carrying essentials
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI Delhi Air Quality
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp