Diesel cars to stay off roads as Delhi AQI worsens

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, diesel-run four-wheelers will be off-roads across Delhi NCR. The direction came from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) which invoked GRAP-IV in the region on Thursday after the pollution level in NCR remained notches away from entering a ‘severe plus’ zone. However, BS-VI-certified vehicles and those involved in essential services have been exempted.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures as per the severity of the situation. Besides, the entry of trucks into the capital, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity, has also been banned. Commercial diesel vehicles (medium and heavy goods vehicles), except those carrying essentials, will also not be allowed in Delhi.

The decision, among others, under the IV and the final stage of GRAP, was taken by the central panel in an emergency meeting held on Thursday. The dangerous proximity of the Air Quality Index (AQI) to the ‘severe plus’ category across Delhi-NCR prompted the CAQM to take stringent steps.

According to the 24-hour average calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi touched the ‘Severe Plus’ zone with a reading of 450 on the graph on Thursday. The AQI remained 430 in Gurugram, 423 in Noida, 418 in Greater Noida and 416 in Ghaziabad. Sources said the closure of schools and educational institutes along with odd-even system is likely to be implemented as well.

Will WFH be back in NCR cities?

NCR states have been asked to examine and enforce work-from-home (WFH) facility in public and private offices, says Commission for Air Quality Management. Since the ban is set to raise the burden on public transport, increase in the frequency of metro and bus services are likely. Delhi Metro is yet to take a decision to increase freequency.

What’s on, What’s off

Restricted

Diesel-run four light motor vehicles

Entry of truck traffic into Delhi

Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles

All industries shut in NCR

Construction activities such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission & pipelines

Exempted

Industries like milk & dairy units and those linked with medical equipment, and medicines

Petrol, CNG & electric-run 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers; diesel-run BS-VI certified LMVs; entry of electric/CNG trucks

Delhi-registered medium & heavy goods vehicles carrying essentials

NEW DELHI: For the first time, diesel-run four-wheelers will be off-roads across Delhi NCR. The direction came from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) which invoked GRAP-IV in the region on Thursday after the pollution level in NCR remained notches away from entering a ‘severe plus’ zone. However, BS-VI-certified vehicles and those involved in essential services have been exempted. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures as per the severity of the situation. Besides, the entry of trucks into the capital, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity, has also been banned. Commercial diesel vehicles (medium and heavy goods vehicles), except those carrying essentials, will also not be allowed in Delhi. The decision, among others, under the IV and the final stage of GRAP, was taken by the central panel in an emergency meeting held on Thursday. The dangerous proximity of the Air Quality Index (AQI) to the ‘severe plus’ category across Delhi-NCR prompted the CAQM to take stringent steps. According to the 24-hour average calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi touched the ‘Severe Plus’ zone with a reading of 450 on the graph on Thursday. The AQI remained 430 in Gurugram, 423 in Noida, 418 in Greater Noida and 416 in Ghaziabad. Sources said the closure of schools and educational institutes along with odd-even system is likely to be implemented as well. Will WFH be back in NCR cities? NCR states have been asked to examine and enforce work-from-home (WFH) facility in public and private offices, says Commission for Air Quality Management. Since the ban is set to raise the burden on public transport, increase in the frequency of metro and bus services are likely. Delhi Metro is yet to take a decision to increase freequency. What’s on, What’s off Restricted Diesel-run four light motor vehicles Entry of truck traffic into Delhi Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles All industries shut in NCR Construction activities such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission & pipelines Exempted Industries like milk & dairy units and those linked with medical equipment, and medicines Petrol, CNG & electric-run 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers; diesel-run BS-VI certified LMVs; entry of electric/CNG trucks Delhi-registered medium & heavy goods vehicles carrying essentials