Drive to popularise professional courses soon: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Sisodia said the Delhi government’s ITIs are playing a “vital role” in the mission to upskill India’s youth.

Published: 04th November 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with students at the ITI in Khichripur on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A programme will be designed in which ITI students and graduates can interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

Advanced professional courses of Industrial Training Institute help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals, he said while interacting with the students at ITI in Khichripur.

The Deputy CM further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a “new chapter” for the “development of India” with their ability. “We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education,” he said.

“It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn’t pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child,” he said. The ITI course is recognised to be at par with the class XI-XII qualification in Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and ITI’s students can directly enrol in a degree or diploma there after completing ITI.

This removes the fear of students that if they come directly to ITI after class X, they will lose out on the sought-after qualification of 11th and 12th grade, said a press release from the Deputy CM’s office. The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has worked relentlessly to remove this fear, it said. 

