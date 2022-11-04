Ex-Civil Defense employee burgles neighbour’s house, arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested along with his two accomplices for committing a burglary at his neighbour’s locked house in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Rashid, was a former employee of Delhi Civil Defense while two of his accomplices were identified as Dilshad alias Badshah (a bad character and externee of Delhi) and 69-year-old Nand Kishore.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ankit Singh said an incident of burglary was reported at Gokul Puri police station on October 30 after which a police team reached at the spot and found the house totally ransacked. “The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory Teams were called for inspection and collection of exhibits,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 380/457 of the IPC and began probing the incident.

During the investigation, the police team scanned and analysed CCTV footage installed in the vicinity and a suspected person was seen breaking into the house and later leaving in a white Santro car with the burgled property. “The ownership details of the said car were obtained and surprisingly it was found registered in the name of Rashid, who is a neighbour of the burgled house,” the DCP said.

The suspect Rashid was apprehended and on sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the burglary. On further interrogation, he revealed that Dilshad and Nand Kishore remained associated with him in the present case. Later both of them were also arrested.

The accused Rashid revealed that he noticed that his adjacent house was locked for some time and he was also aware of the availability of cash and jewellery in his neighbour’s house. Subsequently, he hatched a plan and committed the crime.

Culprit, two accomplices held after theft

