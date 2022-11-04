International drug syndicate: Three members held, Rs 17 crore heroin, cocaine seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police have arrested three prime members, including one Nigerian national, of an international drugs syndicate and seized contraband worth more than Rs 17 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ravi Dutt (40), Shree Narayan (46) and Kingsley Amechi alias King (Nigeria native), were involved in supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR for the last 7 years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said officials were deployed to collect information against narcotics trafficking cartels and it was found that two of the accused were delivering drugs in an auto-rickshaw.

“Ravi Dutt and Shree Narayan used an auto to supply drugs. One used to drive the auto in a driver’s uniform and the other acted as a passenger to evade police checking,” said Singh.

Dutt and Narayan were arrested from Vande Matram Road on October 7 and 135 gm of cocaine and 1kg heroine was recovered from their possession. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law against the two accused and the duo was later produced before a local court which sent them to police custody remand.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused Nigerian national was arrested the next day from Chhatarpur. “His search was made and 106 gm of cocaine and 02kg heroin was recovered from him,” the official said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that King was the prime supplier of drugs in India and was involved in this business since 2014.

