Home Cities Delhi

Peon arrested for raping teenage friend at Delhi government hospital

GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi.

Published: 04th November 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday.

According to police, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi.

In her statement the victim said both of them were friends, a senior police officer said, adding that the girl had called him to meet at the hospital.

The alleged took her to a room and allegedly raped her, he said.

The girl has been medically examined and a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime Delhi rape POCSO case
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp