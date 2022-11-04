Home Cities Delhi

Sharpshooter of notorious gang arrested in Old Delhi

The accused, identified as Akbar alias Dhobi, a resident of Chauhan Bangar, Seelampur, Delhi, was trying to extort money from a petty shopkeeper in old Delhi.

Published: 04th November 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old notorious gangster of Nasir and Hashim Baba gang who was previously involved in 22 serious criminal offences including murder and attempt to murder. 

The accused, identified as Akbar alias Dhobi, a resident of Chauhan Bangar, Seelampur, Delhi, was trying to extort money from a petty shopkeeper in old Delhi. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they had received information about the location of the accused sharpshooter after which a police team was constituted and tasked to nab the accused.

He said that accused Akbar have been previously involved in 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, arms, burglary, dacoity and extortion. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused along with his associates committed many sensational crimes in Trans-Yamuna Delhi as well as across NCR.

“He killed one Salim (associate of notorious Hazi Afzal) in the year of 2013. After coming out of jail, he along with his associate started extorting money from property dealers, builders and businessmen. He committed many crimes including firing on the Police party. He developed contacts with many other notorious criminals of Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Pasonda, Ghaziabad, etc, including associates of Nasir and Hashim Baba gang,” the senior official said. The accused further disclosed that he was also arrested under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act in Ghaziabad.

