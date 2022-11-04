Toxic Delhi air: Parents differ over shutting city schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several parents have supported the proposal to shut down schools in Delhi amid worsening air quality while others have opposed it, fearing another hit to studies already impacted by Covid-19.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves. The city’s air quality has deteriorated to ‘severe’ in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Some parents have also urged the Delhi government to extend the school timings in view of the pollution.

Delhi Parents’ Association president Aparajita Gautam said, “The majority of parents want that schools should be shut down as children are getting affected due to the pollution, and extending the timings also won’t help. The government should take measure to bring down the pollution in meantime.”

However, other parents said school closure will create problems for the children. “There is no need to shut down schools so soon. The studies suffered a lot during the lockdown. The Class 10 boards are approaching and the closing of schools will be a problem for students,” said Ramesh, a parent of two.

