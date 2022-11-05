25-year-old Peon accused of raping teen friend at Delhi govt hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was apprehended for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday. According to an official, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in north Delhi.

In her statement, the victim said both of them were friends, a senior police officer said, adding that the girl who was at the hospital had called him to meet. The youth took her to a room and allegedly raped her, he said. The girl has been medically examined and a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered, police said.

In another incident from the same region, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle in her house, police said. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police added. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday commuted the death sentence awarded to a man for the rape and murder of a widow in 1998, noting he was in solitary confinement in jail for about 10 years.

The SC said the incarceration of the convict in solitary confinement showed ill effects on his well-being. The court was hearing a plea filed by B A Umesh who was involved in the rape and murder of a widow in Bengaluru in 1998.

