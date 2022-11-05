BJP to seek public opinion on manifesto for upcoming polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi will seek public opinion to formulate its manifesto for the upcoming municipal elections, party senior leadership informed on Friday. Besides, a new website and WhatsApp hotline, to seek public suggestions with regard to the polls, have been launched.

NDMC vice-chair Satish Upadhyay – the party’s election manifesto committee convener – released the WhatsApp hotline, 7827514514, and website, bjpdelhivision4mcd.com, at a meeting. BJP will also post 1,000 suggestion boxes across the city as well as on its campaign vehicle.

During the event, Upadhyay said that BJP also formed a committee to prepare the resolution letter which includes – Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, former state speaker Vijender Gupta, MLA Abhay Verma and others.

These committee members will go among the public and take suggestions on the subject of the Sankalp Patra (election manifesto), Upadhyay said. To gauge public expectations, the party will emphasise on businesses and voters in the rural belt, and at authorised colonies and JJ colonies. “We will pay special attention to expectations of women and youth in the evolving social scenario,” said Upadhyay.

Vijender Gupta, former president of Delhi BJP said, “Our Sankalp Patra will pay full attention to expectations of different sections of capital society, including businessmen and the youth.” Baijayant Jay Panda, party national vice-president and in-charge for Delhi, also urged Delhi’s citizens to send in their suggestions. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP also got an MCD election office on Friday, inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal at the campus of the state’s office.

BJP not to repeat outgoing councillors on 60-70% seats

With MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP on Friday hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.

The three major contestants – the BJP, the AAP and the Congress – have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the MCD, the dates of which are likely to be announced soon.

The Congress has received over 1,000 applications from probables seeking party tickets for the polls. The party will streamline the candidate selection process in back-to-back meetings on Saturday and Sunday, according to party unit chief Anil Kumar.

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi will seek public opinion to formulate its manifesto for the upcoming municipal elections, party senior leadership informed on Friday. Besides, a new website and WhatsApp hotline, to seek public suggestions with regard to the polls, have been launched. NDMC vice-chair Satish Upadhyay – the party’s election manifesto committee convener – released the WhatsApp hotline, 7827514514, and website, bjpdelhivision4mcd.com, at a meeting. BJP will also post 1,000 suggestion boxes across the city as well as on its campaign vehicle. During the event, Upadhyay said that BJP also formed a committee to prepare the resolution letter which includes – Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, former state speaker Vijender Gupta, MLA Abhay Verma and others. These committee members will go among the public and take suggestions on the subject of the Sankalp Patra (election manifesto), Upadhyay said. To gauge public expectations, the party will emphasise on businesses and voters in the rural belt, and at authorised colonies and JJ colonies. “We will pay special attention to expectations of women and youth in the evolving social scenario,” said Upadhyay. Vijender Gupta, former president of Delhi BJP said, “Our Sankalp Patra will pay full attention to expectations of different sections of capital society, including businessmen and the youth.” Baijayant Jay Panda, party national vice-president and in-charge for Delhi, also urged Delhi’s citizens to send in their suggestions. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP also got an MCD election office on Friday, inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal at the campus of the state’s office. BJP not to repeat outgoing councillors on 60-70% seats With MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP on Friday hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers. The three major contestants – the BJP, the AAP and the Congress – have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the MCD, the dates of which are likely to be announced soon. The Congress has received over 1,000 applications from probables seeking party tickets for the polls. The party will streamline the candidate selection process in back-to-back meetings on Saturday and Sunday, according to party unit chief Anil Kumar.