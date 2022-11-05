East Delhi man claims to be fan of gangster Neeraj Bawania, opens fire in public, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man, who claimed himself as a big fan of gangster Neeraj Bawania, was arrested by the police for firing at a public place in a bid to mark his delinquent presence in the area, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Himanshu Sharma, a resident of east Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a case was lodged at Anand Vihar on October 28 in which it was alleged that three persons on a bullet motorcycle opened fire in public and fled from the spot near Durga Mandir Chowk of Karkardooma village.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which examined CCTV footage in the vicinity of the scene of the crime and it was found that three motorists committed the alleged crime. “It was revealed that among the three accused people, one person namely Himanshu Sharma alias Pandit, has fired from his pistol in public. Various clues and leads were developed about Himanshu Pandit and based on a secret information the accused Himanshu Pandit was trapped from Gazipur flyover,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused Himanshu revealed that he is a big fan of Gangster Neeraj Bawania and one day he wants to be like him. He further said that he came to Karkarduma Village along two friends and opened fire in public to mark his delinquent presence in the area and to give a deterrent message to the public. Further raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused persons, the official added.

