MCD poll expenditure limit up to Rs 8 lakh

State poll panel asks candidates to maintain record of expenses, also fixes security deposit of Rs 5,000

Published: 05th November 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A mobile application ‘Nigam Chunav Delhi’ will help voters check electoral roll, locate their polling stations, know about candidates and their affidavits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of the schedule for MCD elections 2022 on Friday, The Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) has also announced to increase the maximum expenditure limit of a candidate from Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 8 lakh this time. 

The Commission said that nominated candidates will be needed to maintain account of election expenses from the date he/she is nominated till he/she withdraws or his/her nomination has been rejected/declaration of the result of the election, as a case may be. 

The candidate will have to maintain the account in a prescribed form and will have to submit the same within 10 days of the declaration of election results to the returning officer concerned. The Commission has also fixed a security deposit of Rs 5,000 for candidates with the returning officer at the time of filing of nomination paper and in the case of SC category candidate; the security deposit has been fixed Rs 2,500.

The SEC has announced the introduction of a mobile application ‘Nigam Chunav Delhi’.  Through the app, voters can find names in the electoral roll, locate their polling stations on maps, know about candidates and their affidavits, lodge complaints, obtain contact information and view results. 

“The voter can obtain information on their mobile app this time with a few clicks,” it said. The SEC has announced to conduct Delhi civic body elections on December 4 while counting of votes on December 7. The State Election Commission provided the schedule to conduct elections on all 250 wards in the city. 

According to the State Election Commissioner, the issue of notification will be on November 7 and will end on November 14. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, the State Election Commissioner said in the notification.

