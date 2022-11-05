Home Cities Delhi

Molestation of students in Gargi college: Police to file chargesheet within six weeks

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi Police to file its response and orally asked the agency to file a charge sheet in the matter.

Published: 05th November 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gargi college

Gargi college. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city police on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it will file within six weeks a charge sheet in the case of alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here in February 2020.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which was hearing a petition by advocate M L Sharma for a court-monitored CBI probe into the incident, was informed that while 18 people were arrested in the matter and all CCTV footage has been seized, there is a delay in filing of charge sheet  as students had returned home after the onset of the pandemic.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi Police to file its response and orally asked the agency to file a charge sheet in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Molestation Gargi College
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp