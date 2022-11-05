RIVER- Couture for everyone

Romal Laisram By

RIVER- a premium multi-designer online luxury brand that aims to make designer wear accessible to customers across the country, beyond the metros, just released its Season 3. After the success of the first two seasons of RIVER, this Autumn Winter/Festive Collection will observe unique edits for travel and festive wear curated in collaboration with designers Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat. “The idea behind launching RIVER was to transform the way India shops for fashion and to expand our portfolio with easily accessible premium multi-designer luxury wear,” says Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, of Amazon Fashion India—that owns the brand. We catch up with the two celebrated designers—both graduates of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi—to find out more about this collaboration of sorts.

Tell us about the new collection. What is it inspired by?

Narendra Kumar: My collection explores the world of contemporary fashion through three alternative trends that dominate the AW 22/23 Winter Festive Season. It takes you on a journey from the plains of Central Asia to the Mountains of Peru, winding up in a boldly told graphic story.

Rajdeep Ranawat: My collection ‘Rabari’ is basically an amalgamation of motifs, culture and textiles derived from the Rabari tribes of Rajasthan and Kutch. The collection is festive to its core and with Autumn/Winter vibes intrinsically woven into it.

Are there any motifs specific to this collection?

Narendra Kumar: The collection features edgy, retro-inspired, and eye-catching metaverse inspired sci-fi themed prints that reflect a futuristic vision of fashion manifested in the past.

Rajdeep Ranawat: We have used embroidered motifs right from cholis and ghagras to all the mirror work, thread embroidery, and bead work that have been depicted as prints into our collections. Bandhej and bandhani tie-and-dye motifs have been converted into tribal elements and tribal forms, which are used as prints in the base of the fabric. We’ve also derived motifs from the frescos of havelis in Rajasthan.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Narendra Kumar: We bring in a new palette of colours and styles that will add glamour to every woman’s festive and travel wardrobe. This story is told through two main colour themes: Burnt Earth in all its glory, comprising yellow, rust, sienna, ochre, nutmeg and earthy pastel; and a Return to Nature in all its wonder, with greens, teals, blue and sage.

Rajdeep Ranawat: The colour palette for my collection is basically deep jewel tones that I was aiming at for this season. We have used a lot of emeralds, sapphire, turquoise, ruby reds, deep burgundies, wine, black and a lot of beige as well as neutral colours. Tones of gold and ivories have also been used with a dash of orange.

What are the fabrics that you have chosen?

Narendra Kumar: Seasonal fabrics that are soft to touch, comfortable and breathable.

Rajdeep Ranawat: The fabric chosen for this collection is 100 per cent polyester crêpe.

The silhouettes we can expect...

Rajdeep Ranawat: The silhouettes are a statement in ease—with kurtas, dresses, tops and trousers to complete your look for the festive and travel season.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

Narendra Kumar: Yes, my edit to be launched in December is all about party wear and resort wear, and abstract prints in a bright colour palette that captures the global travel spirit.

