Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Ace Pro from Godrej

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

KEEPING A ‘SMART’ WATCH 
The Ace Pro from Godrej is a WiFi-enabled home cam with plenty of smart features and live feed viewing options via your smartphone. The 3MP cam is easy to set up in a few minutes. It sports a built-in mic and speaker for voice communication, you can both view and record feed when necessary, and there’s support for upto 128GB storage, Motion tracking with Pan and Tilt helps you zone in on movement, and night vision picks up excellent details in the dark. There’s also support with the Godrej Ace app via iOS and Play Store.  
MEETINGS UPGRADED
Space from Beyerdynamic combines great sound quality for music playback with the best speech intelligibility for calls in one package. A stylish, portable speakerphone that works well at home or in the office. It can also be paired with another for spatial stereo. Full duplex audio allows participants to speak and be heard at once. Battery life is up to 20 hours; it connects via BT and USB. beyerdynamic.in

