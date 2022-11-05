Home Cities Delhi

Twitter account frozen: HC dismisses plea to make Elon Musk party 

Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be “thoroughly misconceived”. 

Published: 05th November 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with Rs 25,000 costs a plea seeking to implead Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as party to a petition challenging suspension of a user’s account for an alleged violation of its rules. 

Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be “thoroughly misconceived”. “This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a costs of Rs 25,000,” the judge said.

At the outset, the court said “even we need entertainment” and asked the counsel for the petitioner if he was serious in prosecuting the application. To this, advocate Raghav Awasthi, appearing for the petitioner, said his instructions were to press the application.

He said Musk was not only the director but also holds substantial shares in Twitter and was a necessary party in the matter. The application said that Musk has a very different approach to free speech and, therefore, his views were important to be heard.

“Elon Musk has a very different stand on free speech whereby his opinion is that as long as speech does not violate the law of the land in question, the same should not be curtailed by the respondent no. 2 (Twitter),” it claimed.

The HC was hearing a petition by Dimple Kaul, who claimed that her Twitter handle had more than 2,55,000 followers and was used to post educational content in relation to history, , politics, archaeology, Indic culture, non-violence, equality, and women rights.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that Twitter was ‘deleting profiles as per its own sweet will and they have no right to do so’ in law and asserted that the account be restored.

‘Plea thoroughly misconceived’
The HC was hearing a petition by Dimple Kaul, who claimed that her Twitter handle had more than 2,55,000 followers and was used to post educational content in relation to history, politics, archaeology, Indic culture, non-violence, equality, and women rights. Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be “thoroughly misconceived”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk Delhi High Court
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp