Two actors ‘recreated’ meet with conman Sukesh in Tihar

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police team took two actresses inside the Tihar jail to “recreate” their alleged meeting with conmon Sukesh Chandrashekhar as part of a probe into a Rs 200-crore extortion case, officials said on Monday. The police said ever since Chandrashekar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities which he carried out with the help of jail officials.

The team of Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar’s central jail number one on Saturday to “recreate” their meetings with the ‘conman’ as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Tamboli has featured in a couple of reality shows while Singh has acted in Hindi and Telegu movies, officials said. Videography of the entire recreation of the meeting was also done, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “We are doing a thorough investigation in the case and that’s why we have recreated the scene of meeting of the actresses with Chandrashekhar.

