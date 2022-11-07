Delhi: Panel lifts ban on trucks as air gets cleaner  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An improvement in Delhi’s air quality coupled with a sharp reduction in farm fires in Punjab on Sunday prompted a Central panel to lift the ban imposed on non-BS VI diesel-run vehicles.

However, technically, the city continues to breathe “very poor” category of air. Delhi’s AQI level stood 339 in the day, about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP-IV actions (when AQI was more than 450).

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will, however, remain in place. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

The improvement led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ask the authorities to allow entry of trucks into the national capital. The restriction was imposed three days ago after the AQI deteriorated to ‘severe plus’ category on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken, according to Delhi government officials.

“The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further,” said CAQM.

The number of farm fires in Punjab dropped sharply to 599 from 2,817 a day ago, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) showed.

According to Safar, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, the share of stubble burning in the national capital’s PM2.5 pollution also declined to 18% from 21% on Saturday.

