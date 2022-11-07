Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Panel lifts ban on trucks as air gets cleaner  

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will, however, remain in place.

Published: 07th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

air quality

The city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An improvement in Delhi’s air quality coupled with a sharp reduction in farm fires in Punjab on Sunday prompted a Central panel to lift the ban imposed on non-BS VI diesel-run vehicles.
However, technically, the city continues to breathe “very poor” category of air. Delhi’s AQI level stood 339 in the day, about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP-IV actions (when AQI was more than 450).

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will, however, remain in place. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

The improvement led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ask the authorities to allow entry of trucks into the national capital. The restriction was imposed three days ago after the AQI deteriorated to ‘severe plus’ category on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken, according to Delhi government officials.

“The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further,” said CAQM.
The number of farm fires in Punjab dropped sharply to 599 from 2,817 a day ago, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Organisation (IARI) showed.

According to Safar, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, the share of stubble burning in the national capital’s PM2.5 pollution also declined to 18% from 21% on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp