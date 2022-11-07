Home Cities Delhi

Doctors seek reinstatement of private security at Centre-run Lady Hardinge medical college

The doctors said that the withdrawal of marshals/bouncers has led to much apprehension among resident doctors who are putting in their best efforts towards patient-care. 

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The removal of marshals and bouncers from the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and associated hospitals upon directions by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has not gone too well  with the media working at the central institute.

Days after the removal, the resident doctors of the hospital wrote to Mandaviya on Sunday expressing ‘extreme disappointment’ and urged him to reinstate the private security in the campus. The doctors said that the withdrawal of marshals/bouncers has led to much apprehension among resident doctors who are putting in their best efforts towards patient-care. 

“This is to inform you that Resident Doctors’ Association, LHMC and Associated Hospitals is extremely disappointed with the recent decision of withdrawal of security marshals/bouncers from the hospital premise,” the letter read.

“Violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals at workplace is an ever-increasing menace and an undeniable fact. They are vulnerable to incidents of violence while working in the hospital. We have already submitted our representation regarding the same to the director of the institute. We will be grateful if you take necessary measures for reinstating the security marshals/bouncers the premises,” it added.

Hospital’s resident doctors association’s general secretary Dr Sarada Prasad Sahoo said the medicos are understaffed and the additional security gives them confidence to work in a conducive environment.
The bouncers and marshals were reportedly hired for the safety and security of the doctors. 

As per union health ministry sources, other centre-run hospitals would be implementing a similar rule.
 The minister reportedly stated his displeasure after visiting the hospital, and said that the presence of heavy security  arrangements would be a source of intimidation to the patients. 

