Rajasthan, Punjab not doing enough to check stubble-burning, says minister

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in-charge of India Meteorological Department (IMD), cautioned that the cases of stubble-burning causing severe air pollution have increased by 160% in Rajasthan and 20% in Punjab. However, these incidents were in decline in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

He criticised the Rajasthan and Punjab governments for not doing enough to check the stubble-burning practices compared to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Citing IMD data, Singh said, “Stubble-burning practices have increased by 160% in Rajasthan and 20% in Punjab in October 2022 compared to same period of October in 2021. It implies that the governments of these states are not doing enough to check stubble burning that has led to the closure of primary schools in the city.”

He said that the governments seemed to not have properly utilised the funds which were provided by the Modi government to purchase machines for a wider stubble-management. He said, “Punjab registered over 13,396 stubble burning incidents in the first five days of November 2022, compared to 16,004 incidents registered in October in 2022. While Rajasthan has registered 318 cases of stubble-burning in October 2022 compared to 124 cases registered in October 2021, which accounts to 160% of rise.”

Compared to these two, UP registered a decline in stubble cases from 1068 registered in October 2021 to 768 in October 2022. Haryana registered a decline from 2914 registered in October in 2021 to 1995 in October 2022, amounting to 30% decline. Notably, out of ` 3,138 crore, `1,500 crore was provided to Punjab for stubble management.

