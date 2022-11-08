Home Cities Delhi

Delhi unit of BJP installs bio-data box at its offices for election  

Party workers, who are willing to contest in the upcoming municipal polls, can drop their bio-data in these boxes till the last date of the nominations.  

Published: 08th November 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bio data box

Bio data box

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has installed Bio-data boxes at its offices in the National capital to select the candidates for the upcoming municipal polls.  Party workers, who are willing to contest in the upcoming municipal polls, can drop their bio-data in these boxes till the last date of the nominations.  

Ashish Sood, senior BJP leader and convenor of the election management committee for MCD polls said, “We are open for any good candidates, who believe in the idea of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. Once the submission process is completed, the state election committee will scrutinise the submitted applications.”  

King Satyendra, a party worker who submitted his Bio-data said, “I submitted my bio-data for the mangolpuri ward, though the system looks new and fair, I don’t think the party will give tickets on the basis of this.”

 The party also advised interested candidates to initiate the “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” ( Public Meeting). The State election commission has announced the poll dates for the MCD.  The issue of notification will be on November 7 and will end on November 14. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi BJP Bio data box
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp