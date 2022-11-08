Delhi unit of BJP installs bio-data box at its offices for election  

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has installed Bio-data boxes at its offices in the National capital to select the candidates for the upcoming municipal polls. Party workers, who are willing to contest in the upcoming municipal polls, can drop their bio-data in these boxes till the last date of the nominations.

Ashish Sood, senior BJP leader and convenor of the election management committee for MCD polls said, “We are open for any good candidates, who believe in the idea of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. Once the submission process is completed, the state election committee will scrutinise the submitted applications.”

King Satyendra, a party worker who submitted his Bio-data said, “I submitted my bio-data for the mangolpuri ward, though the system looks new and fair, I don’t think the party will give tickets on the basis of this.”

The party also advised interested candidates to initiate the “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” ( Public Meeting). The State election commission has announced the poll dates for the MCD. The issue of notification will be on November 7 and will end on November 14. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19.

