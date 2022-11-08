Jamia set to reopen its hostels after more than two years      

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the process of reopening its hostels by starting the renewal of hostel admission for the 2022-23 academic session. The hostels are to open again after the nationwide pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2020. Last week, provosts of several hostels issued notices informing students that applications are open for eligible residents for renewal of hostel admission for the session 2022-23.

“The application completed in all respect should be submitted to their respective Provost’s Office latest by 20 November 2022,” the notices read. The notifications come after hundreds of students staged a protest on the campus, demanding the reopening of the hostel which had been shut for over two years.

“The officials came to the protest site and assured us that the process of reopening hostels has begun. However, the allotment to first-year students has not begun yet. We have told them we will wait till November 9 and if no notification is issued then, we will resume the protest,” said Swaleh Ansari, a third-year student. On Thursday, the university issued a statement that vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar has given a go-ahead for the reopening of the hostels.

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the process of reopening its hostels by starting the renewal of hostel admission for the 2022-23 academic session. The hostels are to open again after the nationwide pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2020. Last week, provosts of several hostels issued notices informing students that applications are open for eligible residents for renewal of hostel admission for the session 2022-23. “The application completed in all respect should be submitted to their respective Provost’s Office latest by 20 November 2022,” the notices read. The notifications come after hundreds of students staged a protest on the campus, demanding the reopening of the hostel which had been shut for over two years. “The officials came to the protest site and assured us that the process of reopening hostels has begun. However, the allotment to first-year students has not begun yet. We have told them we will wait till November 9 and if no notification is issued then, we will resume the protest,” said Swaleh Ansari, a third-year student. On Thursday, the university issued a statement that vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar has given a go-ahead for the reopening of the hostels.