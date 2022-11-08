Home Cities Delhi

Key accused in Jahangirpuri clash arrested again

The CrimeBranch filed charge sheet against 37 people in connection with the riots. Tabrez, Irshfil and Mohammed Ansar are said to be the main accused.

Published: 08th November 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Communal clashes broke out at Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One of the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri communal clash cases was once again arrested for disturbing peace in the area. A local court on Friday granted bail to Mohammad Ansar Sheikh, however, due to jeopardizing peace in the area, he was again arrested on Sunday, official sources said.  Ansar was in police custody for the past seven months. Apart from Ansar, the police also arrested three more people. The other three were identified as Zakir, Arbaaj and Junail.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured. The crime branch filed charge sheet against 37 people in connection with the riots. Tabrez, Irshfil and Mohammed Ansar are said to be the main accused.

The accused, Ansar, had immediately caught the attention after the riots as his pictures flaunting lavish lifestyle went viral on social media. It was officially learnt that the Delhi Police had opposed the bail saying he was arrested after the CCTV footage showed him attacking the police personnel. 

Earlier in October, another prime accused Tabrez Khan was also granted bail, however, Irshfil is still on run. Tabrez, was arrested over 20 days after the clashes took place in the area. Initially, he was a part of a peace Committee and had also jointly organised a Tiranga Yatra with the Delhi Police.  However when the police found his involvement in the riots, he was subsequently arrested.

Tabrez was part of peace committee
Tabrez, was arrested over 20 days after the clashes took place in the area. Initially he was a part of a peace Committee and had also jointly organised a Tiranga Yatra with the Delhi Police.

