Poll nominations begin in Delhi for 250 wards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As per the schedule announced by the Delhi State Election Commission for MCD polls 2022, process of filing nominations started on Monday. One nomination from an independent candidate was already received by the poll authorities. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The much-awaited poll will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19.

The State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev had on Friday said that the unified corporation will consist of 250 wards out of which 125 will be reserved for women candidates. He said that 42 wards will be reserved as SC seats and out of them 50 per cent or 21 seats will be reserved for women. Out of the remaining 208 seats, 104 will be reserved for women.

Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm, SEC officials had earlier said. Soon after the announcement of the date, both the BJP and AAP had exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the groundwork for the MCD elections for the last one year.

The State Election Commission had informed that total number of voters this time are 14673847 out of which 79,86,705 are male voters, 66,86,081 are female voters and 1061 are transgender. The Commission had decided to set up 13,665 polling stations this time which are 527 more in comparison to MCD elections in 2017. It had further said that a total of 55,389 EVMs will be used to conduct elections as their first level of checking has so far been completed.

The Commission had said that it will ensure videography of all critical events. The events for videography will include filling of nomination papers and scrutiny thereof, allotment of symbols, preparation and storage of EVMs, public meetings and processions during the election campaign. Besides Delhi Police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces will also be deployed to conduct elections in a smooth manner.

Nominations submission between 11 am and 3 pm

SEC officials had earlier said that Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm. The Unified corporation will consist of 250 wards, out of which 125 will be reserved for women candidates.

NEW DELHI: As per the schedule announced by the Delhi State Election Commission for MCD polls 2022, process of filing nominations started on Monday. One nomination from an independent candidate was already received by the poll authorities. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The much-awaited poll will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19. The State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev had on Friday said that the unified corporation will consist of 250 wards out of which 125 will be reserved for women candidates. He said that 42 wards will be reserved as SC seats and out of them 50 per cent or 21 seats will be reserved for women. Out of the remaining 208 seats, 104 will be reserved for women. Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm, SEC officials had earlier said. Soon after the announcement of the date, both the BJP and AAP had exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the groundwork for the MCD elections for the last one year. The State Election Commission had informed that total number of voters this time are 14673847 out of which 79,86,705 are male voters, 66,86,081 are female voters and 1061 are transgender. The Commission had decided to set up 13,665 polling stations this time which are 527 more in comparison to MCD elections in 2017. It had further said that a total of 55,389 EVMs will be used to conduct elections as their first level of checking has so far been completed. The Commission had said that it will ensure videography of all critical events. The events for videography will include filling of nomination papers and scrutiny thereof, allotment of symbols, preparation and storage of EVMs, public meetings and processions during the election campaign. Besides Delhi Police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces will also be deployed to conduct elections in a smooth manner. Nominations submission between 11 am and 3 pm SEC officials had earlier said that Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm. The Unified corporation will consist of 250 wards, out of which 125 will be reserved for women candidates.