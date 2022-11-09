Home Cities Delhi

AAP insulting Delhi’s sanitation workers: Delhi BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reacting to AAP’s allegation of ‘worsening situation’ of waste management in the city, Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that those who do politics over garbage mountains should first take a look at their own doings.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly doing politics driven by lies. “People should understand that AAP is not able to remove garbage mountains from Punjab under its rule. What will they do in the city?,” Gupta said. He added that AAP is insulting the 60,000 sanitation workers of Delhi. “These are the same 

sanitation workers who cleaned the entire Delhi during the difficult times of coronavirus, Gupta added, pointing out that the BJP has set up waste-to-energy plants to overcome the problem of garbage in the city.
“We have reduced the height of the mounds of garbage. We are going to eliminate it completely in the next two years,” Gupta said, accusing AAP of not doing anything in Punjab in the last eight months. “There are big mountains of garbage even in small towns of Punjab. It is expected that AAP will also tell the people of Delhi about these garbage piles,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also said that there are nearly 150 landfill sites in Punjab currently. He tweeted a video of a landfill, and said, “Today I am in Ludhiana to bust Kejriwal’s propaganda. To show the real face of Kejriwal, who is doing politics over garbage, it is necessary to bring the truth before people.”

