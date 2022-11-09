Home Cities Delhi

Eight-coach trains introduced on Delhi Metro’s Red Line

After this induction, all the trains on this Line will be stopping near the far end of the platforms now to accommodate the 8-coach trains accordingly. 

Delhi Metro

The conversion is likely to be completed by 2024 | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced its first-ever set of two 8-coach trains, which have been converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, for passenger services on the Red Line from Tuesday. After this induction, all the trains on this Line will be stopping near the far end of the platforms now to accommodate the 8-coach trains accordingly. 

The conversion of 6-coach trains to 8-coach trains on the Red Line is being done in a graded manner to ensure that there is no impact on the regular passenger services and is likely to be completed by 2024. 
The 78 additional coaches have been procured from M/s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The Red Line was the first and the oldest corridor of the DMRC, which usually serves around 4.7 lakh passengers on a daily basis. 

The corridors have four existing interchange stations namely Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok and Netaji Subhash Place. Two more interchange stations – Pulbangsh and Pitampura – will be added after the completion of Phase -IV.  It is noteworthy to mention that the first 6-coach train service on the Delhi Metro network was also introduced on the Red Line (Line-1) only in the year 2013. 

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 six-coach trains, 138 eight-coach trains and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida Metro).  

Line to have 2 more interchange stations

The corridors have four interchange stations. Two more interchange stations – Pulbangsh and Pitampura – will be added after the completion of Phase -IV. 

