If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear in 5 yrs: Manish Sisodia 

Published: 09th November 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

ALSO READ | MCD elections: First candidate list likely by November 12, says BJP

In the December 4 MCD election, people will vote for "jhadu" (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to "clear the garbage of the BJP" for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan," Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.

