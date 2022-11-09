Home Cities Delhi

MCD elections: First candidate list likely by November 12, says BJP

According to a senior party leader, 80 per cent of incumbent councillors will not get another chance to contest in the MCD polls.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addresses a press conference ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP  will likely announce the first list of 181 candidates on November 12 for the upcoming MCD elections, said a party source on Tuesday. “It has been decided to shortlist three probable candidates from each ward. The shortlisted names will be discussed by the national leadership before the candidates’ names are announced around November 12,” said the BJP source.

According to a senior party leader, 80 per cent of incumbent councillors will not get another chance to contest in the MCD polls. BJP has received an overwhelming response with over 15,000 party workers submitting their bio-data. 

Selecting candidates for the upcoming civic body elections is proving to be a difficult task for the BJP’s Delhi unit, which has been inundated by recommendations and biodatas of over 15,000 probables, party leaders said on Tuesday.

For the candidate selection process, teams of observers – two central and  Delhi unit members – collected feedback about probables from local BJP leaders during a two-day process. Present and former MLAs of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies, presidents and general secretaries of 270 mandals (roughly as per ward boundaries) and 250 wards recommended the names of three probables each, said a senior leader associated with the shortlisting process.

Each team visited each of the 14 districts on Monday and Tuesday to collect the names of probables with good reputations and high winnability factors, the leaders said. “We are trying to process as many applications, but it is proving to be a tough task due to the short time available to file the nominations,” said another senior Delhi unit leader. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MCD Elections
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp