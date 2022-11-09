MCD elections: First candidate list likely by November 12, says BJP

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP will likely announce the first list of 181 candidates on November 12 for the upcoming MCD elections, said a party source on Tuesday. “It has been decided to shortlist three probable candidates from each ward. The shortlisted names will be discussed by the national leadership before the candidates’ names are announced around November 12,” said the BJP source.

According to a senior party leader, 80 per cent of incumbent councillors will not get another chance to contest in the MCD polls. BJP has received an overwhelming response with over 15,000 party workers submitting their bio-data.

Selecting candidates for the upcoming civic body elections is proving to be a difficult task for the BJP’s Delhi unit, which has been inundated by recommendations and biodatas of over 15,000 probables, party leaders said on Tuesday.

For the candidate selection process, teams of observers – two central and Delhi unit members – collected feedback about probables from local BJP leaders during a two-day process. Present and former MLAs of Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies, presidents and general secretaries of 270 mandals (roughly as per ward boundaries) and 250 wards recommended the names of three probables each, said a senior leader associated with the shortlisting process.

Each team visited each of the 14 districts on Monday and Tuesday to collect the names of probables with good reputations and high winnability factors, the leaders said. “We are trying to process as many applications, but it is proving to be a tough task due to the short time available to file the nominations,” said another senior Delhi unit leader. The 250-ward Municipal Corporation goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14.

