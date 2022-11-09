Poll-bound MCD: AAP, BJP in ‘dirty’ war of words 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trying to make the best out of waste, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started its campaign for the upcoming MCD elections on Tuesday by launching ‘Kude Pe Jansamvad’ at 13,682 booths in the capital.

According to AAP, the campaign aims to discuss the issue of garbage mismanagement that allegedly took place under the BJP-ruled civic agency. The campaign will run for 12 days during which AAP will ask citizens of Delhi for their feedback on the civic work done by the BJP.

AAP MLA Atishi, while participating in the campaign in Kalkaji, said that the BJP has consistently failed Delhi over the last 15 years, and only Arvind Kejriwal can save the city now. “This election is not about political parties, it is about the concerns of Delhiites, about whether their localities get cleaner or not.

Through this jansamvad we want to ask the people of Delhi for their feedback on the BJP’s work in the MCD. On one hand, there is the Kejriwal government that gives free electricity, water, education and healthcare, on the other there is the BJP-ruled MCD which has turned Delhi into a dumpster in 15 years. I appeal to everyone to vote for AAP in the MCD elections and bring the Kejriwal model in MCD to clean Delhi,” she said.

Saying that “garbage mountains have become symbols of shame for Delhiites”, Atishi added, “If someone comes from Chandigarh, the Bhalswa landfill greets them, from UP you see the Ghazipur landfill, and from Haryana the Okhla dumpyard. The BJP can’t even imagine the amount of shame we have to face when our relatives and friends identify Delhi by these landfills.”

She also drew attention to the condition of people living near the landfills. “Birds of prey keep flying around their houses, and rodents are infesting their localities,” she said. “The water is contaminated, even cancerous, at most places.

The mountains of garbage have even become unstable. They frequently collapse and take away lives of innocents. On Monday, two workers got trapped under a huge mound that got torn off the mound.”

Atishi also listed the various facilities and schemes floated by AAP-run government in Delhi, such as mohalla clinics and government schools.

“Education under AAP is such that we are leaving private schools behind. At the school of specialised excellence in Kalkaji, there were 50 seats for admission this year, and 2,000 children applied for them,” she said.

