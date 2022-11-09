Home Cities Delhi

Shruti Haasan’s secrets

The multi-lingual actor guides us through her skincare, hair care, and fitness regimens

Published: 09th November 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan. (File photo)

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Fresh off her new single, She is a Hero, and shooting for films on home ground as well as a brand new international project, The Eye—Shruti Haasan is busy and how! So, how does she always manage to look good? We catch up with the actress—who now has her own line of body care products from Pulp—for a quick conversation on all things body. 

Tell us about your skin care regimen.
My skincare regimen has always been about starting from the inside. So, basically, eating right and having the right supplements in terms of food and nutrition. But then, of course, you need that additional boost. For someone like me who really believes in clean skin—everyone needs a clean canvas—I believe in taking care of targeted issues, which we all have; like dryness or having the right amount of moisture. I also focus on taking care of uneven skin, which is a problem that everyone faces. So, to combat all of this, I like to use good quality products and I personally prefer serums. 

How do you look after your hair?
My hair-care regimen, again, is all about what you put into your body. I swear by oiling my hair. I oil my hair as often as possible and I use a really good leave-in conditioner; and I use it post washing, when my hair is wet, so that it protects me from the constant ironing and the strong products that we need to use in order to attain looks for movies. I also emphasise on washing really well, post the oiling, as most people do not understand how important it is to keep the scalp clean. 

How do you battle the side effects from overuse of make-up?
By creating a barrier between my skin and the make-up. A barrier that protects and nourishes your skin, while also helping the make-up go on smoother and look more appealing. I really like serums and I think they work great under make-up too. It ensures it protects you and also gives your skin a layer of nourishment as make-up can be quite drying. 

Finally, what is your fitness regimen?
I start with seven to eight hours of good sleep. It seems really boring, simple and old-fashioned; but I know the difference it has made to my life. I feel really well-rested after this and I am ready to take on the day. I like to work out every day, if I can. But, I ensure that every day is not a strenuous workout. I keep it at a minimum of getting 30 minutes of a workout in no matter what form. So, to keep moving is the trick—I have realised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shruti Haasan Pulp
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp