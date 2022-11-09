Home Cities Delhi

Sukesh claim: BJP demands lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain

Published: 09th November 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding a lie detector test for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and incarcerated 
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here in the national capital over jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s serious allegations against its leaders.

“We demand lie detector test of AKVC - Arvind Kejriwal Vasooli Company - Vasooli Bhaijaan Satyendar Jain and Kailaah Gahlot and also their resignation over Vasooli in Tihar jail,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who was leading the protest, said.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal and other party leaders of just playing the ‘victimhood card’ and not answering the real questions. Just a day ago, Chandrashekhar, who had been firing serious allegations against AAP ministers through his letters, had come out with a fresh missive and made another sensational claim that he personally delivered Rs 50 crore to jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in the presence of state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr Satyendar Jain in presence of Mr Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Satyendar Jain visited me for dinner,” Sukesh’s hand-written letter reads.

Pertinently, this newspaper had broken the story of Chandrashekhar’s allegations against the AAP minister on November 1 after which he wrote another letter addressing the media on November 4 in which he again fired a barrage of allegations against AAP.

In his latest letter, Chandrashekhar also warned Kejriwal and Jain that he would reveal some details that are very personal. “...as it would then force me to reveal a few other things which are very personal which you (Kejriwal) or Jain will not be happy in any form, details of which will shock the country. You know exactly what I’m talking about,” the letter read.

'Can reveal personal details of AAP leaders'
In his latest letter, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar warned AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain that he would reveal some details that are very personal.
 

