Home Cities Delhi

Media empowers democracy: DU Vice Chancellor

“Media has a big contribution in empowering democracy” said Proffesor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday at a seminar organised by the School of Journalism of the University.

Published: 10th November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Seminar was organised to celebrate birth centenary of journalist K R Malkani |

Seminar was organised to celebrate birth centenary of journalist K R Malkani |

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Media has a big contribution in empowering democracy” said Professor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday at a seminar organised by the School of Journalism of the University.  The seminar was organised on the topic “ Media and accountability” on the occasion of celebrating the birth centenary of senior journalist K.R. Malkani.

During the seminar, the Vice Chancellor, in his presidential address, said that through this seminar, the students of journalism will get a chance to know about K.R. Malkani in depth. He said that Malkani was a journalist who was the editor of both Hindi and English newspapers. 

Talking about the media’s accountability, Singh said that even in today’s era, print and electronic media have a lot of accountability, but there is a lack of accountability in social media. He stated that this, too, will be streamlined over time.

“If this streamlining does not happen, then such things will not last for a long time.” he added.  The Vice-Chancellor said that journalists are not afraid of anyone, however they do feel afraid of the people of the country. They are accountable to the people here. They are afraid of their own credibility. Many systems have been weakened in a democracy, but journalism has stood firmly.

He called upon the students of journalism to become fearless and true journalists. This is a work of social service and a very good work. Recounting his days with Malkani, Rajesh Kumar Bhatia,  the chief guest of the program and member of the Delhi University Executive Council said when Malkani was in jail during the emergency, Bhatia had spent 19 months in jail with him. 

Along with this, the special guest of the function, Dr Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Chairman, R&D Foundation, Integral Humanism, presented details on the life of Malkani. He said that Malkani’s journalism has been a symbol of nationalism.

At the event, Ashok Kumar Tandon, keynote speaker of the seminar and a member of the Prasar Bharati Board also spoke about the norms of journalism with the help and examples of K. R. Malkani’s writings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Media Democracy
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp