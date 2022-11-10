Home Cities Delhi

No connection with Travancore House sale deal in New Delhi, says Kowdiar Palace

Sources in the Kerala government claimed the prime property in New Delhi belonged to the state but admitted there were some legal as well as documents-related issues with regard to it.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Travancore House

The Travancore House, former residence of the Maharaja of Travancore, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of persons, reportedly belonging to a branch of the erstwhile Travancore Royal family, has entered into an agreement with a Chennai-based realtor to sell a prime elite property worth a few hundreds of crores of rupees at Lutyens' Delhi, currently in the possession of the Kerala government.

The Travancore House, categorised as a heritage building by the New Delhi Municipal Council, is the former residence of the Maharaja of Travancore in the national capital.

The Bengaluru-based royal family members, claimed to be current legal heirs of a senior Maharani of Travancore, has signed the agreement with a Chennai-based real estate and builders firm to sell the famous Travancore House, the palatial property and 8.195 acres of land in the heart of the national capital, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and a property in Bengaluru for Rs 250 crore.

However, the Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram where the head of the Travancore Royal family resides said it has no connection with the said deal and asserted nobody had the right to sell it.

A royal family member belonging to the Kowdiar palace said the deal was reportedly signed by the erstwhile Regent Queen's family, a branch of Travancore royal family currently based in Bengaluru and they might have been "misled" by someone to stake claim on the property currently managed by the Kerala government.

He said the Kowdiar Palace has written to the Central government seeking the current title deed position of the Travancore House, spread over 8.195 acres of land at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and the 6.104 acre of Kapurthala plot so that they can claim possession of the property.

No one has the right to sell the property, the Kowdiar Palace member said.

Both the properties are currently in the possession of the Kerala government.

The agreement signed by 17 members of the Bengaluru-based royals and the real estate firm says steps are being taken to secure No Objection Certificate from the Government of Kerala with regard to the 8.195 acres of land, where the Travancore House is located, without disturbing the adjacent extent of 6.05 acres of land which also belonged to the Travancore royal family.

Sources in the Kerala government claimed the prime property in New Delhi belonged to the state but admitted there were some legal as well as documents-related issues with regard to it.

They said the royal family made a claim in 2019 when the state government was making efforts to redevelop the properties as a cultural hub with state-of-the-art facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travancore House Maharaja of Travancore Kowdiar Palace
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp