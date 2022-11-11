2019 fire incident: Court raps police for faulty probe, ‘supervisory lapse’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sessions court has set aside a magisterial court’s order framing charges against an accused for negligence and pulled up the Delhi Police for a “faulty investigation” and a “supervisory lapse”.

The court was hearing a revision petition filed by Vipin Goel, against whom the magisterial court framed charges for allegedly keeping a huge quantity of combustible goods, without any fire extinguishers, in a godown at Udyog Nagar in Peeragarhi, which resulted in a fire on December 14, 2019.

“The investigation conducted by the investigating officer is apparently faulty and the station house officer concerned and the assistant commissioner of police have failed to discharge their supervisory duties while forwarding the chargesheet to the court of the metropolitan magistrate for trial,” said Additional Sessions Judge Manish Khurana.

The judge added, “Considering the abovesaid facts and circumstances, the impugned order dated March 30, 2022...is hereby set aside and the metropolitan magistrate may look into the aspect of further investigation....”

The court said Goel was charged with being negligent but the chargesheet was silent on the accused’s alleged negligent conduct and the cause of the fire.

