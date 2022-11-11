Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s war room to synergise its poll activities

During the launch, AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai listed out the 10 particulars that the war room has been tasked for.

Published: 11th November 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To synergise poll-related activities as part of the ongoing campaign for the civic elections, AAP on Thursday launched a war room to monitor the process of nominations. Besides, the war room will oversee both offline as well as social media campaigns of the party.

During the launch, AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai listed out the 10 particulars that the war room has been tasked for. “The first will be to track activities related to the ‘Jan Samvaad’, taking place in over 13,000 booths in the capital. It will look into problems with scheduling, preparation of list of speakers for these events and sending out invitations to voters,” Rai said.

“With regard to the nomination process, the war room will create a team of lawyers that will engage with the central team as well as with those members who will be at the Vidhan Sabha – with the aim to ensure that the nomination process at all the 250 seats happens without any problems,” he said.

The war room will have a team to deal with the State Election Commission in obtaining permissions required for all party events. Another team will be engaged in mooting events and ensuring the necessary requirements for the party’s star campaigners, Rai said.

The war room will be in charge of the party candidates’ public engagements and monitor booth management activities, he said. Meanwhile, the state environment minister also expected the party to get a landslide victory in the upcoming civic poll. “AAP’s name would resonate in every nook of the national capital,” Rai said.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to launch the party’s 10 guarantees for the polls on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced earlier. “After the announcement, we received many suggestions, so we postponed it,” the minister said. The minister said that they were conducting a survey and would announce the names of candidates in a timely manner.

