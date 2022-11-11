Chhawla rape: DCW writes to Centre over lapses in probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising serious questions about the Police investigation and problems in the trial of the Chhawla rape incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the Home Secretary of the Government of India (GOI) and asked to examine these lapses.

Citing the Supreme court order, the commission stated that the Delhi police had done an improper investigation in the said case Police did not conduct the Test Identification (TI) parade of the accused, the time at which the accused’s car was seized and sent to the laboratory was unclear and there was a delay of 13 days before the forensic samples were sent to the CFSL for examination.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “This case shall have a wider implication on several other ongoing rape cases in the country and the issues raised in it need to be urgently examined. I request the Government of India to look into the matter seriously and take corrective actions in the matter.”

DCW Chief has recommended that a High-Level Committee be urgently constituted which includes the Home Secretary, Police Commissioner, DCW Chairperson and other senior officers to suggest comprehensive reforms to strengthen the functioning of Delhi Police, Forensic Laboratory as well as trial courts.

Maliwal further stated that directions should be issued to Delhi Police to ensure forensic samples are sent to Laboratory within 48 hours of collection and if the time limit is exceeded, strong action must be taken against the concerned officers.

‘Chhawla rape has wider impact on other cases’

