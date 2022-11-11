Home Cities Delhi

Chhawla rape: DCW writes to Centre over lapses in probe

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “This case shall have a wider implication on several other ongoing rape cases in the country and the issues raised in it need to be urgently examined.

Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Harish Rawat takes part in a candle-light march for justice for the victim of the gangrape in Delhi’s Chhawla, in Dehradun on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising serious questions about the Police investigation and problems in the trial of the Chhawla rape incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the Home Secretary of the Government of India (GOI) and asked to examine these lapses.

Citing the Supreme court order, the commission stated that the Delhi police had done an improper investigation in the said case Police did not conduct the Test Identification (TI) parade of the accused, the time at which the accused’s car was seized and sent to the laboratory was unclear and there was a delay of 13 days before the forensic samples were sent to the CFSL for examination.

DCW Chief has recommended that a High-Level Committee be urgently constituted which includes the Home Secretary, Police Commissioner, DCW Chairperson and other senior officers to suggest comprehensive reforms to strengthen the functioning of Delhi Police, Forensic Laboratory as well as trial courts. 

Maliwal further stated that directions should be issued to Delhi Police to ensure forensic samples are sent to Laboratory within 48 hours of collection and if the time limit is exceeded, strong action must be taken against the concerned officers.

