Congress 'insulted Sikh community' by inducting Jagdish Tytler in panel for MCD polls: BJP

Jagdish Tytler had stepped down as minister after his name figured in a report of the Nanavati Commission which probed into the anti-Sikh riots.

Published: 11th November 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has "insulted the entire Sikh community" by inducting Jagdish Tytler in the election committee for MCD polls, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

The Congress on Thursday constituted various panels for the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with its pradesh election committee including the likes of state unit chief Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and Tytler.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' his party is "sheltering and promoting the murderer of Sikhs", Sirsa alleged in a press conference at the BJP's Delhi unit office.

"The Congress has insulted the entire Sikh community and shown its mentality by making Sikh murderer Jagdish Tytler a member of the MCD poll committee," he charged.

After Mallikarjun Kharge became Congress president, it seemed that perhaps the mood of the party would change but the "murderers of Sikhs" are still being protected under "pressure from the Gandhi family", Sirsa said.

He also questioned AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the issue.

"Kejriwal, whose party won 92 seats in Punjab with the support of Sikhs, is also silent today. He had taken a vow to punish the murderers of the 1984 riots but today he has forgotten it like his other promises," Sirsa said.

READ HERE | Kirtan singer slams organisers after Kamal Nath attends Sikh religious event in Indore

Tytler, once a formidable leader of the Congress in Delhi, had also served as a Union minister.

He stepped down after his name figured in a report of the Nanavati Commission which probed into the anti-Sikh riots.

He was also named by the Congress as a permanent invitee to the Delhi unit of the party last year.

