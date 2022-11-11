Home Cities Delhi

Daughter to donate kidney as Lalu will undergo transplant

With a kidney transplant due at month-end in Singapore, RJD’s Lalu Prasad is happy on one count: his daughter will be the donor.

Published: 11th November 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lalu Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya

Lalu Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a kidney transplant due at month-end in Singapore, RJD’s Lalu Prasad is happy on one count: his daughter will be the donor. Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s second daughter, is a homemaker living with her three children in Singapore with her software engineer husband Samresh Singh. 

She is an MBBS and is widely known for taking on the BJP and others opposed to her father’s party. Speaking to this newspaper, from Singapore, she said: “Yes, I am going to donate my kidney to Papa. I feel blessed.”

Meanwhile, RJD sources said Lalu would visit Singapore between November 20 and 24 during which he will be operated upon for a kidney transplant. Rohini is said to have played a key role in bringing her father for medical consultation in Singapore and arranging a meeting with a team of acclaimed doctors. Lalu was also under treatment at AIIMS. Sources said the RJD stalwart had initially declined to accept the kidney from Rohini. However, she was able to persuade others in the party and family.

Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment. The three-time Bihar chief minister has been suffering from multiple health problems. Rohini had in a tweet last month shared photos with her father. “This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking,” she wrote. Lalu is currently in Delhi, and is out on bail. He was jailed for his role in fodder scam cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Rohini Acharya Transplant Kidney transplant
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp