Daughter to donate kidney as Lalu will undergo transplant

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a kidney transplant due at month-end in Singapore, RJD’s Lalu Prasad is happy on one count: his daughter will be the donor. Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s second daughter, is a homemaker living with her three children in Singapore with her software engineer husband Samresh Singh.

She is an MBBS and is widely known for taking on the BJP and others opposed to her father’s party. Speaking to this newspaper, from Singapore, she said: “Yes, I am going to donate my kidney to Papa. I feel blessed.”

Meanwhile, RJD sources said Lalu would visit Singapore between November 20 and 24 during which he will be operated upon for a kidney transplant. Rohini is said to have played a key role in bringing her father for medical consultation in Singapore and arranging a meeting with a team of acclaimed doctors. Lalu was also under treatment at AIIMS. Sources said the RJD stalwart had initially declined to accept the kidney from Rohini. However, she was able to persuade others in the party and family.

Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment. The three-time Bihar chief minister has been suffering from multiple health problems. Rohini had in a tweet last month shared photos with her father. “This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking,” she wrote. Lalu is currently in Delhi, and is out on bail. He was jailed for his role in fodder scam cases.

NEW DELHI: With a kidney transplant due at month-end in Singapore, RJD’s Lalu Prasad is happy on one count: his daughter will be the donor. Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s second daughter, is a homemaker living with her three children in Singapore with her software engineer husband Samresh Singh. She is an MBBS and is widely known for taking on the BJP and others opposed to her father’s party. Speaking to this newspaper, from Singapore, she said: “Yes, I am going to donate my kidney to Papa. I feel blessed.” Meanwhile, RJD sources said Lalu would visit Singapore between November 20 and 24 during which he will be operated upon for a kidney transplant. Rohini is said to have played a key role in bringing her father for medical consultation in Singapore and arranging a meeting with a team of acclaimed doctors. Lalu was also under treatment at AIIMS. Sources said the RJD stalwart had initially declined to accept the kidney from Rohini. However, she was able to persuade others in the party and family. Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment. The three-time Bihar chief minister has been suffering from multiple health problems. Rohini had in a tweet last month shared photos with her father. “This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking,” she wrote. Lalu is currently in Delhi, and is out on bail. He was jailed for his role in fodder scam cases.