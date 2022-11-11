Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man accused of raping woman after promising to marry her

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted multiple times in the national capital by an auto driver on the assurance of marriage, the police said Thursday. The accused auto driver was identified as Devender, 24, a resident of JJ camp, Tigri in south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south Delhi) Chandan Chowdhary said information regarding a medico-legal case was received at Tigri police station from Madan Mohan Malviya hospital in which the victim had given a history of sexual assault to the doctor.

The victim woman told the police that she had met the accused in an auto and they got close. “Later the accused took her to his residence and on the pretext of marriage established physical relations with her,” the DCP said.

The senior official said that the accused used to beat the victim and on November 8 as well, he had brutally thrashed her at his residence in Tigri. It was due to the thrashing, the victim woman went to Madan Mohan Malviya hospital and revealed everything to the medics there.

Based on the victim woman’s statement, the police have registered a case under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC.

