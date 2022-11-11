Jagdish Tytler in Congress poll panel sparks row

Home Cities Delhi

Jagdish Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler (File | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress move to include Jagdish Tytler, 1984 riots-accused, in Pradesh Election Committee of the party sparked huge controversy as the BJP lashed out at the leadership of the grand old party for elevating him to a key role for the upcoming civic body elections. 

Tytler, a controversial Congress leader, was on Thursday made a member of the Pradesh Election Committee for the MCD elections. Criticising the decision, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “Giving Jagdish Tytler the main role in the committee shows Sonia Gandhi’s anti-Sikh mentality. What can be a bigger proof than this that Sonia Gandhi has always stood with the killers of Sikhs.”

Another Delhi BJP leader said, “Whenever elections are announced, Congress embraces leaders responsible for the murder of Sikhs during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. They have shown this time and again. There is nothing new in this. The main reason behind this is that Congress is unable to leave the leaders they had used in the 1984-riots. If they ignore these leaders, they will reveal the truth of the riots and secondly the party is trying to buy votes by creating controversies.”

Earlier, the Congress party had set up a campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, media committee, publicity committee, and digital and social media committees. 
Besides Tytler, the 40-member Pradesh Election Committee includes Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Sandeep Dikshit, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manish Chatrath, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Rajesh Lilothia, Krishna Tirath, Alka Lamba, etc. The manifesto committee will be headed by Haroon Yusuf and the media committee will be headed by Anil Bhardwaj.

Other leaders in the party’s poll committee
