MCD elections: Biscuit, ginger among poll symbols for independents

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A baby walker, biscuits, watermelon and ginger are some of the election symbols allotted by the state election commission for independent candidates for the upcoming civic polls. The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a list of 197 election symbols for candidates who wish to stand for the civic polls without being affiliated with any political party.

The election symbol for the national political parties will remain the same and even the symbol of 27 state parties will also remain the same as per the election commission’s notification. “A different symbol for each contesting candidate will be allotted in conformity as far as practicable, with his choice as per the three preferences mentioned in his/her nomination paper,” said the election commission in its notification regarding the symbol allotment.

If more contesting candidates than one have indicated their preference for same symbol, the returning officer shall decide by lot to which of such candidates the symbol will be allotted. In the last civic polls, the independent candidates won the eleven wards in the then three MCDs.

Meanwhile, the election commission called a meeting of all General Observer and Expenditure Observers for the MCD elections 2022 regarding the election preparations. As per the reports, the Delhi election commissioner Vijay Dev briefed the senior election functionaries about their roles and duties in ensuring that the elections are held in a free and fair manner and as per the guidelines of the Commission.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14. In the previous civic body elections in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27.

