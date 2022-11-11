Scuffle breaks out between 2 JNU groups, 2 students injured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured, sources said. The scuffle near the Narmada Hostel was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party a day before, they said.

Police said two students were injured, while university sources claimed only one student suffered injuries.

A few purported video clips went viral that showed some students with sticks running on the campus. Both university sources and the police said no political groups were involved in the fight.

The university administration has sought a report from its security officials and action will be taken accordingly, the sources said. “The fight was due to an incident at a birthday party yesterday. A guy slapped a woman at the party. Following which, the guy along with his friends were attacked by some friends of the woman,” said officials.

