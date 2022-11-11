Why Jacqueline not arrested yet, city court’s poser to ED

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday came down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate, asking it why it had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular against her in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The court also rapped the ED for adopting pick-and-choose in the case. The court, which had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for her as well as the ED.

The court pointed out the ED’s submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she has no shortage of money. It then questioned the agency why the actor was not arrested. “Despite the lookout circular, why haven’t you (ED) arrested her? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy,” the court asked the probe agency.

The accused has sought bail, saying there was no need for her to be in custody since the investigation is already complete and a charge-sheet has been filed.

