Delhi University aspirants to wait till sunday for third schedule  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University aspirants will have to wait till Sunday for the third round of seat allocation for undergraduates. Vikas Gupta, DU registrar said the release of the schedule for the third round of seat allocation will be extended till Sunday

In the third round of the Common Seat Allocation system (CSAS), admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.

Earlier, the third round of seat allocation was scheduled to begin on Thursday but the DU announced on Wednesday that it had been rescheduled. Now, the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20.

The registrar also informed that the first spot allocation round for UG programmes will begin on November 20 with the DU announcing the number of vacant seats. A senior DU official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity authorities needed time to prepare the list for admission for supernumerary seats, like those under EWS and sports categories.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

Over 15,500 students have been admitted to UG courses across DU colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across DU, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.

