Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University aspirants to wait till sunday for third schedule  

Delhi University aspirants will have to wait till Sunday for the third round of seat allocation for undergraduates.

Published: 12th November 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University pic

Delhi University (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University aspirants will have to wait till Sunday for the third round of seat allocation for undergraduates. Vikas Gupta, DU registrar said the release of the schedule for the third round of seat allocation will be extended till Sunday

In the third round of the Common Seat Allocation system (CSAS), admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.

Earlier, the third round of seat allocation was scheduled to begin on Thursday but the DU announced on Wednesday that it had been rescheduled. Now, the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20.

The registrar also informed that the first spot allocation round for UG programmes will begin on November 20 with the DU announcing the number of vacant seats. A senior DU official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity authorities needed time to prepare the list for admission for supernumerary seats, like those under EWS and sports categories.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.
Over 15,500 students have been admitted to UG courses across DU colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across DU, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University CSAS ECA
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp