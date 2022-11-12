Home Cities Delhi

High-risk heart patient on route of recovery

A 40-year-old man at high risk of mortality got a new lease of life after a heart transplant, a Mumbai hospital said on Friday.

Published: 12th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The patient at Mumbai hospital had multiple organ failures | Express

The patient at Mumbai hospital had multiple organ failures | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man at high risk of mortality got a new lease of life after a heart transplant, a Mumbai hospital said on Friday. The patient experienced heart failure two years ago due to Ischemic cardiomyopathy and underwent a triple-vessel angioplasty in January. In September, he was taken to the ICU following failures of multiple organs, it said. 

The patient could not walk more than 100 metres or sleep at night and had a history of heart, lung, kidney, and liver ailments with complaints of massive weight loss and waterlogging in the abdomen and bilateral waterlogging around the lungs, the hospital said. 

He finally underwent a five-hour heart transplant surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, after receiving the organ from a patient at another private hospital in the city.  Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, chief cardiac surgeon and director (heart-lung transplant) at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said the patient was at a high risk of morbidity and mortality. “He got the organ from a 22-year-old cadaveric donor and the transplant was successfully done. His other vital organs started working and he is recuperating,” he said.

Patient could not walk more than 100 metres
The patient could not walk more than 100 metres or sleep at night and had a history of heart, lung, kidney, and liver ailments with complaints of massive weight loss and waterlogging in the abdomen (ascites) and bilateral waterlogging around the lungs, the hospital said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart patient Mortality rate Organ failure
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp